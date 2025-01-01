REPORT: 7-Round Raiders Mock Exhibits Complete Overhaul
The 2024 NFL Draft saw the Las Vegas Raiders land a generational talent in tight end Brock Bowers, who has dominated since Day 1 for the Silver and Black. Bowers was considered a can't-miss prospect by many, and the Raiders knew that it would be criminal to pass on that kind of potential.
Bowers now owns the rookie tight end receiving yards record along with the rookie receptions record, with 1,144 yards on 108 receptions.
The 2025 NFL Draft will likely see a vastly different outcome for the Silver and Black, but a similar approach -- they want to continue to be investors, not gamblers.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke came out with a seven-round mock draft for the Raiders.
The first pick is interesting -- he has the Silver and Black trading a whole lot of draft capital for the second overall pick. They select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to no one's surprise.
The Raiders and Sanders have been intertwined all season.
"If the Raiders take this route, they'll be getting a potential starting-caliber quarterback with impressive arm talent, accuracy, and competitive toughness to step into throws while getting hit to push the ball vertically," Brooke wrote. "That's exactly the kind of quarterback the Raiders need to change the culture in Las Vegas, even if it comes with an expensive price tag."
In this scenario, the Raiders give away their second round pick and make their next selection in the third round. They take Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr.
"Winston missed the majority of the 2024 season, but his 2023 tape showed an outstanding safety, particularly as a downhill defender," Brooke wrote. "He's a terrific tackler with great strength, technique, and aggressiveness, rarely missing tackles. He also does a great job of triggering downhill to make plays on receivers on underneath passes, preventing additional YAC."
In the fourth round, the Raiders add much-needed depth to the offensive line with Oregon's Ajani Cornelius.
"Ajani Cornelius has been a tenacious right tackle for Oregon during the last couple of seasons. He can handle bull rushers with a strong anchor, and use his play strength and aggressiveness to bully defenders in the run game."
The rest of the draft is the Raiders filling depth spots. They take Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, Western Michigan cornerback Bilhal Kone, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, and Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
One wonders if the emergence of Aidan O'Connell and the price it would take for a shaky quarterback prospect like Sanders makes it worth it at all -- and if the Raiders would be gamblers rather than investors.
