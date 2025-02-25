REPORT: A Look at Potential Raiders Targets at the Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis, as teams will meet with prospective players and get to know them.
The Combine allows teams to learn about players' personalities and see their athleticism up close. We will learn much more about which players have met with the Las Vegas Raiders and their thoughts on the organization.
With so many players participating in media sessions and on-field drills, fans need a way to keep track of all of them. Raiders fans want to know more about potential quarterback prospects and defensive reinforcements.
So, Pro Football Focus has released a primer to help fans out.
The highest-graded quarterback is Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. We will speak to Dart later this week to gauge his thoughts on the Silver and Black.
Dart garnered a 91.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of 2023 and 2024 as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, leading the Rebels to a 21-5 two-year record. His 9.7 yards per attempt average over that span leads the class. While he still ranks as a Day 2 or 3 prospect on some big boards, his draft cycle is off to a hot start. PFF’s John Kosko highlighted Dart as the Senior Bowl’s top performer among quarterbacks.
The primer lists Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke as a sleeper. Rourke led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff under Curt Cignetti last season after transferring to Ohio.
At running back, Boise State star Ashton Jeanty obviously topped the list with a 98.4 grade. Jeanty narrowly missed winning the Heisman Trophy this past season, and we will talk with him later this week as well.
The top-graded wide receiver is Ole Miss’ Tre Harris (91.7), who could be an option for the Raiders early in the second round. Harris caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
On the defensive side, Michigan’s Mason Graham is the top-graded defensive tackle (92.5), Central Arkansas’ David Walker is the highest-graded defensive end (94.8), Iowa’s Jay Higgins is the top-graded linebacker (92.2), the Hawkeyes’ Sebastian Castro is the top cornerback (91.2), and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts is the top safety (90.0).
As these are all talented players, the Raiders will likely have eyes on all these players. Raiders fans will have a chance to learn about them this week.
