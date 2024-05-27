REPORT: A Veteran The Las Vegas Raiders Should Consider Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders ended last season with one of the best defenses in the National Football League. However, General Manager Tom Telesco has spent the offseason adding depth to nearly every position on the defense. Telesco made the first significant move of his tenure by signing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The move gave the Raiders one of the best defensive lines in the league. Still, there is a potential they could add to their defense. The 33rd Team believes the Raiders should consider signing a familiar face.
“Yannick Ngakoue has had one of the most fascinating careers in recent memory,” Mosher said. “Since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2016, he’s recorded 69 sacks, the ninth-most among any player during that span. However, he is the only player to spend time with more than three teams during that span. In fact, Ngakoue has played with six teams in eight seasons. Why is that the case? It’s hard to say, but he’s been productive and available (115 starts since 2016).
Mosher notes that the Raiders, who already have one of the best defensive lines in the league, wouldn't need Ngakoue to be a starter. With Malcolm Koonce's emergence and Tyree Wilson's presence, the addition of Ngakoue would undoubtedly give the Raiders one of the deepest defensive lines in the league. The Raiders already have a formidable defensive line. Adding Ngakoue could arguably give the Raiders the best defensive line in the league.
“One team that could use another veteran pass rusher is the Las Vegas Raiders, who know Ngakoue well,” Mosher said. “During their time together in 2021, Ngakoue started all 17 games opposite Maxx Crosby and led the team in sacks with 10. While the Raiders wouldn't be signing Ngakoue to start, he would give them a pass-rush specialist to play behind Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.”
“The Raiders are expected to use Tyree Wilson more as a defensive tackle, and they could use more speed on the other side. Ngakoue would thrive as a No. 3 or No. 4 edge rusher for a team that will rely on its defense to keep games competitive.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.