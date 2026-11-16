Raiders Stock Report: Risers & Fallers After Loss to Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 10 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as a different team than they were last week. After nine games and another loss against a quality opponent that Las Vegas could have competed better against, the trade deadline forced the Raiders' hand.

The Raiders' front office received an offer they could not refuse from the Minnesota Vikings. After using the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas acquired a third-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for Cousins, paving the way for Mendoza's first start.

All eyes were on Las Vegas' rookie in Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders have long sought a young, talented quarterback with Mendoza's skill set. Those skills have been tucked away on the bench and the practice field this season, up until Sunday, that is.

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Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warm ups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders' offense looked competent on Sunday, and they did so early in the game for one of the first times all season. Following a Seahawks turnover, Mendoza led the Raiders on an 11-play, 46-yard touchdown drive, making several plays that wouldn't have been possible previously.

This included an 11-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal that put the Raiders up 7-0 early in the game. Mendoza finished the first half as the team's leading rusher. That literally would never have happened previously.

Offensively, the Raiders played arguably their best first half of the season. Mendoza completed 11 of his 13 first-half passes for 90 yards, leading Las Vegas to a 10-7 lead. The Raiders' offense looked formidable in the first half.

This was the case even when the unit didn't score points. Furthermore, Las Vegas sustained drives significantly better in the first half than it did in recent weeks. It was far from glamorous, but the unit moved the ball better in general.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard

Las Vegas' defense came to play on Sunday. The unit held the Seahawks to one touchdown in the first half, responding well to the spark their teammates on offense started the game with. Even that touchdown they allowed was a fortunate play for the Seahawks.

The Raiders' defense was one tackle away from holding Seattle scoreless in the first half. After allowing multiple rushers to run for 100 yards in the first half in recent weeks, Las Vegas' defense held the Seahawks to 52 rushing yards in the first half.

Yes, the defense gave up big plays in the second half, but that's after the unit was again left on the field for way too long. In the first half, Las Vegas won the time of possession by nearly nine minutes. Early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks held the ball for 13 of the second half's first 17 minutes.

Leonard's unit also forced two turnovers, helping keep the team competitive. The unit could have performed better, but today's loss wasn't on the defense .

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Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders' Safeties

Both of Las Vegas' safeties made costly mistakes on Sunday. Jeremy Chinn and Treydan Stukes are two of the best defensive backs on the roster. If defenses can successfully complete passes against those two, it is likely to be a long day for the Raiders.

Raiders' OL/RBs (Ground Game)

The Raiders have struggled to run the ball long before any of their current running backs were on the roster. Las Vegas has invested heavily in the running back position in each of the last two offseasons. It is unlikely the Raiders whiffed on both players. The reason for the struggles is up front.

The Raiders have changed head coaches, offensive coordinators, running backs, and quarterbacks, yet they struggled to run the ball for the fourth straight season. That was the case on Sunday against the Seahawks , even with Mendoza's runs adding to the total.

The only position group the Raiders have not adequately addressed that impacts their ability to run the ball is the offensive line. Tyler Linderbaum was a solid addition. However, Las Vegas has question marks at every other position on the offensive line.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kolton Miller has lost a step. Both starting offensive guards are mediocre, at best, regardless of who Las Vegas plays at those positions. DJ Glaze's durability is top-tier, but he still needs further improvement. The Raiders essentially have question marks at three or four offensive line positions.

This has significantly impacted the Raiders' ground game. Through three quarters, Las Vegas had 65 rushing yards. That was not enough to help the Raiders sustain drives in the second half. With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas had scored zero points in the second half.