REPORT: Aidan O'Connell Receives National Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a two-game losing streak after a brutal stretch of 10 consecutive losses. There have been few positives for the Raiders this season, as the season has been dismal from the very start.
The Raiders will end their season against the same team they started against, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are headed to the playoffs, and the Raiders are not.
Still, their matchup on Sunday has the potential to be competitive, even if the two teams do not seem very evenly matched on paper. The Raiders, by beating the Chargers at home on Sunday, have the chance to make the Chargers' life much more difficult once the playoffs arrive.
Adam H. Beasley recently released his list of figurative game balls that are given to players who had productive games in Week 17. While the Raiders need a quarterback next season, they have a solid quarterback already on their roster in second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
"It’s been a painful season for Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell in many ways," Beasley said. "So he should savor the flavor of his Week 17 performance: O’Connell threw 2+ touchdowns with no interceptions for just the fifth time in his short career to lift the Raiders to a 25-10 victory over the Saints.
"The win was costly for a Raiders team expected to target a quarterback in the draft. The No. 1 pick is probably out of reach for Las Vegas (4-12), but O’Connell has played well enough to garner QB2 consideration next training camp.
O'Connell guided the Raiders to a 5-4 record over the last half of last season, leading them to two consecutive wins for the first time this season. While the wins cannot change the Raiders' disappointing season, they do make the season a little better than the alternative of the Raiders losing their last 13 games.
Las Vegas must address many positions this offseason, including quarterback. However, it is undeniable that O'Connell has continued to grow and progress as an NFL quarterback.
All O'Connell needs is a legitimate opportunity to play. He may have to leave Las Vegas for that opportunity.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE