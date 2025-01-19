REPORT: Another Quarterback Option for Raiders to "Consider"
The Las Vegas Raiders at one point in the season were primed to hold onto the first overall pick that would have granted them a franchise type quarterback selection. After their back to back victories against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, all hopes of landing the top pick vanished.
Still obtaining a Top 10 pick, the Raiders may shock the world and take a quarterback, but it is highly unlikely that the stars the media has circulated on will fall to the Raiders pick. That being said, the Raiders do have an option to sign a quarterback in free agency. Is Aaron Rodgers really a contender to join the Black and SIlver?
The answer: maybe. Rodgers has that veteran experience that the quarterback position lacked in 2024-25. While he did not perform well across the board for the New York Jets, Rodgers has a long resume that could have room to pencil in another team.
The idea of Rodgers to the Raiders doesn't seem too outlandish given their will be new leadership at the helm to begin the 2025 campaign. However, Rodgers has not disclosed yet if he is ready to hang up the cleats, but after his season in New York, the end seems closer than even Rodgers would care to admit.
The Raiders sat in dead last in the standings this season, and as we have seen before, an established player such as Rodgers may not want to spend a bridge season with Las Vegas if they are not ready to compete. Dan Patrick weighed in on the idea himself on his show.
"You're in a division where the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs all made the playoffs. So, is Aaron Rodgers going to help me with anything other than attendance?" Patrick said. "Do I want Aaron Rodgers, or do I bring in someone else and go 'Can I get through this season and then, maybe, we start to build this into a champion again."
Tom Brady, being a minority owner of the Raiders, could bring in Rodgers in a what if scenario, but as far as the future looks in Las Vegas, the addition of Rodgers would look to be more of a setback than a jump forward for the Raiders, given where Rodgers is at his point in his career.
