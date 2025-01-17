REPORT: Raiders Could Wait Another Year for QB Solution
The Las Vegas Raiders have a whole lot of things they need to take care of this offseason.
They need to find a coach. They need to find a general manager. They need to conduct quite an overhaul of their roster.
It's a step-by-step process, and the Raiders can't get too trigger-happy on any of the steps. They need to take their time.
But it's abundantly clear that Las Vegas has plenty of roster holes to address, and none are bigger than the quarterback position.
The Raiders were hoping to land one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the NFL Draft, but falling to sixth in the draft order may have wrecked that dream.
As a result, Las Vegas may be forced to go with a less desirable option under center next season, but Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus thinks the Raiders may decide to punt to 2026 in terms of finding a long-term answer under center.
"The Raiders currently have no legitimate long-term answer at quarterback. They also finished this season with the lowest team PFF rushing grade since 2017, and Meyers is their lone consistent threat at wide receiver," Wasserman wrote. "They aren’t in a prime position to take one of the two top quarterbacks in the draft unless they trade up into the top three spots. If they find another temporary solution at that position, we could see them select a running back or a wide receiver instead. That would set them up well to potentially find an answer at quarterback in 2026 as they develop the rest of the offense."
Obviously, Las Vegas is in a tough spot here. It will be difficult to trade up that far for a quarterback, especially considering the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are both in dire need of one.
And if the Raiders choose to push things back to 2026? Well, who is to say that Las Vegas will end up with a top draft pick in two years? Look what happened to the Raiders this season. They thought they would be getting the No. 1 selection, and instead, they dropped to sixth.
No matter how you slice it, Las Vegas find itself between a rock and a hard place.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE