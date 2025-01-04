What Sparked the Raiders' Rushing Attack?
The Las Vegas Raiders ran for over 100 yards last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. It was one of the few times this season the team has run for over 100 yards this sason.
However, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah steadied the team with strong, timely runs. He became the first Raiders running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner explained what sparked the team's success on the ground on Sunday.
"I think the physicality," Turner said. "Our offensive line did an outstanding job. It wasn't always perfect. We didn't necessarily get to the second level all the time, but we moved the defensive line. And I pointed out to the guys on Wednesday, they had Monday and Tuesday off, but I pointed out how the running backs, Ameer [Abdullah] was making a cut, but he was making his cut a yard into the defense, as opposed to having to make that cut a yard behind the line of scrimmage.
"And the first guy, the linebacker, he scraped over top, and we did such a good job on the D-line that we didn't maybe get to the linebacker, but he wasn't even touching Ameer until three and a half yards down the field. And now Ameer did a great job of being decisive and breaking tackles, and it was a combination of those two. I mean, Michael Mayer did an outstanding job on their defensive ends, who are good players obviously, but it was just the physicality.
While the newfound rushing attack may be too little, too late, Turner noted another area in which the Raiders had struggled this season, which, they excelled in last week, helping them secure their second consecutive win.
"And then the other thing, too, we did a really good job on third down, especially early in the game," Turner said. "And when you convert third downs, that allows you to call more runs, and then now you get the bulk carries. Ameer had 20 carries for 115. We called 38 runs throughout the course of the game. And that doesn't happen if you're not making the plays in the passing game. And we converted on some third down runs as well, but converting the third downs is what gives you the at bats."
