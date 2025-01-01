REPORT: Can the Raiders Pull Off an Upset on Sunday?
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off for the second time this season in a game that is meaningless for the Raiders' record but could impact their draft positioning.
The Raiders have won two games in a row after losing 10 consecutive games. However, those wins are arguably negative, as they have put the Raiders out of position for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ben Role of the Pro Football Network noted that the Chargers will have plenty of reason to play hard in the regular season finale, as Sunday's results will impact their playoff positioning.
"The Los Angeles Chargers’ situation will be dictated based on what happens Saturday," Rolfe said. "If the Steelers win, then the No. 5 seed is out of reach. As a result, I would expect the Chargers to rest all their key players since they cannot fall to the No. 7 seed and would essentially be locked into the sixth seed with a trip to the AFC North winner on Wild Card Weekend. If the Steelers lose, then I expect the Chargers to try and win. The fifth seed means a trip to a very mediocre Texans team, which feels much more winnable than a trip to Baltimore. I’d expect to see a number of LA’s starters in that scenario, and this line likely jumps to the Chargers as double-digit favorites.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have proven they will fight until the end. They clearly like Antonio Pierce, and many of them are fighting for jobs in 2025. They’re not going to back off regardless of how the Chargers approach this one, so I would lean toward the Raiders covering the six points, as I believe they are competitive regardless."
The Raiders have many things to work out this offseason, as numerous changes are likely headed toward the Raiders' organization. Las Vegas must make the most of the upcoming offseason, as they still have a quality draft pick and over $100 million to spend in free agency.
Las Vegas has the resources to make this offseason productive. The Raiders cannot afford to fail this summer.
