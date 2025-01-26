REPORT: Carroll's Arrival, Smith's Tweet Sparks Trade Rumors
After agreeing to terms with new head coach Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders now must give the veteran coach a better roster, with quarterback being the team's most pressing need.
The Raiders have the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and plenty of available cap space to help bring in a quality option at quarterback.
Time will tell if the Raiders will use the draft or free agency to address the position. However, there is another option for the Raiders, as they could entertain the idea of a low risk trade with a high upside.
Brian Ramos of the Pro Football Network noted that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith posted a picture of himself and Carroll from their time together in Seattle on social media. Smith posted the picture to his Instagram the same day Carroll became the Raiders' head coach.
"On Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, Geno Smith posted on his Instagram story an old picture of him and his former head coach Pete Carroll, who he was with on the Seattle Seahawks. The two were together in Seattle from 2020-23 before Carroll and the organization parted ways.
"Carroll played an important part in Smith’s development and breakout season. Smith was playing the best football of his career under Carroll, including his career year in 2022 where Smith threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In addition, Smith totaled 366 rushing yards and a touchdown. The duo also made the playoffs twice."
Ramos noted that Smith's actions immediately following Carroll being officially announced as the Raiders head coach will only add to speculation around he and Carroll potentially reuniting in Las Vegas.
"Before Smith posted that Instagram story, Carroll agreed to come out of his one-year hiatus and be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Ramos said. "After the news broke, Smith posted that old picture and allegedly subsequently followed the Raiders on Instagram.
"Smith is eligible for an extension this offseason and there is no guarantee Seattle wants to extend him. If the two parties cannot agree on an extension, Seattle will end up trading him. Smith’s indication of going to Vegas could make it easier for Seattle to put together a deal."
This is an interesting idea for the Raiders who have an obvious need for a quarterback but also have multiple avenues of finding one. Las Vegas could likely get Smith in an affordable deal with the Seahawks, considering he is a free agent next offseason and the Seahawks would likely prefer to get compensation for Smith rather than let him leave in free agency for nothing in return.
