REPORT: Was Pete Carroll the Right HC Hire for the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as their next head coach. While the roster undoubtedly needs a change, finding the right player to add to it is critical; finding the right head coach is arguably even more crucial.
It appeared initially that the Raiders would land Ben Johnson. However, Johnson accepted the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears.
Still, the Raiders refused to let Johnson set them back and signed Carroll days later.
However, Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Network believes the Raiders may have found the coach they need in Pete Carroll. The well-respected coach gives the Raiders the type of presence and experience they have been searching for from the head coaching position.
Kennedy believes Carroll and the Raiders are a perfect match, as Carroll possesses many of the traits the Raiders have lacked from their head coaching position over the last three seasons.
"The hiring of Pete Carroll comes with a very easy data point to reference, and it’s a convincing one: success," Kennedy said. "During his peak time in Seattle (2012-20), the Seahawks (68.4%) trailed only the dynastic New England Patriots in win percentage, had four divisional titles, and, of course, went to the Super Bowl in consecutive years (winning it all in 2013). That’s not a bad run for a coach who took over a franchise that won a total of nine games in the two seasons prior to his hire (in his 14 seasons: 9.8 wins per season).
"Even at the end of that peak, Carroll was getting a ton out of his players. Despite having a defensive background, he was able to put together an offense around a veteran QB that earned a ‘B’ in our Offense+ grading metric (for reference, that’s a higher mark than the Minnesota Vikings or Kansas City Chiefs produced this season)."
The Raiders have lacked many things over the past few seasons, including a quality head coach and quarterback. While there are still many unknowns regarding the Raiders' plans this summer in free agency and the draft, they have made two of the most critical necessary decisions by hiring Carroll as their head coach and John Spytek as their new general manager.
Time will tell if the Raiders are on the right track.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.