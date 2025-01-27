REPORT: Could Former Raiders WR Adams be on the Move Again?
The story of the Las Vegas Raiders 4-13 season cannot be told without mentioning that their best offensive player quit on the team just three weeks into the season after missing nearly all of training camp and most of the preseason.
After publicly and privately insisting for months that he wanted to be with the Raiders, Adams began undermining former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at every turn.
From misleading the team about how long he needed to be away during training camp for the birth of his child to telling the media he did not want to play in the preseason, one day after Pierce told the press all healthy starters would play in the preseason.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes Rodgers' uncertain future with the team, the Jets hiring a new head coach, and the money the Jets could save by getting rid of him makes Adams a potential cap casualty option for the Jets.
"Davante Adams' arrival in the middle of the 2024 season was supposed to change the course of the New York Jets' season, but that did not prove to be the case," Rolfe said. "Now, the Jets are in limbo, waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision and with just over $20 million in cap space.
"Adams was far from the problem in New York, finishing with 854 yards and seven touchdowns as a Jet (1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 when including his Raiders totals). However, it is hard to make any case that he merits a $35.6 million salary in 2025. The Jets can reduce that number fairly significantly with a restructure and push $25.9 million into 2026 if they want to have Adams under contract next year.
Adams got his wish by being traded to the Jets, primarily to play with Rodgers. However, the Jets and Raiders finished with nearly the same record.
The Jets could decide Adams is not worth the money and move on from him. Rolfe believes it will depend on what the Jets do with Roders.
"How they approach things will likely depend on Rodgers' status," Rolfe said. "If the quarterback wants to continue playing for the Jets, Adams may stay with a restructured deal. If Rodgers asks to be traded or retires, the Jets will likely look to trade Adams to save nearly $30 million in cap space, which they could invest across other positions."
Since leaving Las Vegas, Adams has continually found a way to speak publicly about the Raiders, even though he no longer plays for the team. After playing a role in the Raiders' season's downfall and the tenures of Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce, and Luke Getsy, Adams could be on his third team in less than two seasons.
This would be a turn of events most did not see coming.
