REPORT: Could Raiders Swing Blockbuster Trade for Vikings Coach?
The Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, and now, they will have to find the right man to usher in the new era.
Could that be Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell?
Rumors are swirling that the Vikings could potentially trade O'Connell this offseason, as he is entering the final year of his deal in Minnesota.
O'Connell is insisting that he wants to remain with the Vikings, but you know how the NFL works by now: everything is fair game, so a trade could very well be on the table.
The Raiders are desperate here. They thought Pierce was the right fit after a very impressive showing as interim coach during the second half of 2023. However, a 4-13 campaign this year—which included a 10-game losing streak—said otherwise.
Was it all Pierce's fault? Certainly not. Las Vegas doesn't exactly have a star-studded roster, and that is absolutely something that a coach like O'Connell will consider when deciding whether or not he would actually want the Raiders job.
But just imagine how celebrated O'Connell would be if he were able to pull Las Vegas out from the depths and turn it into a legitimate contender?
Of course, trading for a coach can be tricky. The Denver Broncos surrendered a first-round draft pick and a second-rounder to pry Sean Payton out of his contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
Heck, the Raiders are no strangers to this, as they dealt Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a massive haul—two firsts, two seconds and $8 million—back in 2002.
O'Connell may not cost that much, but he would still likely come with a steep price tag given how important he has been to the Vikings in his three seasons at the helm.
Las Vegas needs all of the talent it can acquire, so surrendering multiple high draft picks just to secure O'Connell may be overkill.
That being said, the Raiders have now gone through four different coaches since 2021. They may strongly value stability there, so perhaps they would be willing to part with a substantial package for a commodity like O'Connell, who has gone 34-17 in Minnesota.
