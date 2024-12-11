REPORT: Do Raiders Have Best Chance to Earn Top Draft Pick?
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 2-11, tied for the worst record in the NFL.
Many members of Raider Nation are no longer hoping Coach Antonio Pierce’s team wins games; rather, they lose the rest of them to land the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Right now, the Raiders hold that top selection, per Tankathon, due to a strength of schedule tiebreaker. If the Raiders land the No. 1 overall pick, General Manager Tom Telesco would hold all the cards.
However, there are still four games left to play, and the Raiders do not have the best odds of earning the No. 1 pick.
According to a simulation from Pro Football Network, that team would be the New York Giants.
In fact, the Raiders do not even have the next-best odds to earn the top selection. That would be the New England Patriots.
The Giants have a 38.9 percent chance of earning the top pick, the Patriots at 18 percent, and the Raiders at 16.6 percent. The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears round out the top nine.
These are just simulations, but if they hold, this could be a major blow for the Silver and Black. The fanbase is feeling the reality of having the top pick in the draft, and if that slips away, a top-three pick does not feel like much of a consolation prize.
This pick is important for the Raiders because they need to find their franchise quarterback in this draft class. All signs point to Colorado star Shedeur Sanders being the best option, and Sanders’ father, NFL Hall of Famer and Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders, asked Pierce to draft Shedeur and his brother, Shiloh.
However, if the Giants land the top pick, they could snatch Sanders right out from under the Raiders. If that becomes a reality, the Raiders may not want to take Miami’s Cam Ward, who is projected to be the next-best quarterback in the class.
The Raiders have four games left this season, with fans hoping to land the consolation prize of not making the playoffs for the third straight season: the top pick in the draft.
If they do not, fans will feel much more pessimistic about the organization moving forward.
