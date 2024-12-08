REPORT: Do Raiders Select QB Sanders in the Draft?
With the Las Vegas Raiders eliminated from playoff contention, the attention turns to the offseason.
This should be an interesting offseason for the Silver and Black. The team currently sits at 2-10 and knows it must improve its roster. General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce have their work cut out for them in the coming months.
One of the most important things this offseason is improving the quarterback position. The Raiders have not had stability at the most important position in football for two seasons.
Many Raiders fans expect the team to select a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and that Colorado star Shedeur Sanders is the best fit.
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer feels the same way.
In his latest mock draft, Iyer links the Buffaloes superstar to the Raiders with the No. 2 overall selection.
On Sanders to the Raiders, Iyer writes:
“Mark Davis has made no secret about how he would like someone of Sanders' flash to be the face of the franchise, and it's not crazy to think this could be a package deal to also land Deion for better prime-time action in Las Vegas.”
Sanders has been a star this season, throwing for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions en route to winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.
Sanders may be the best quarterback in this draft class, rivaled only by Miami’s Cam Ward. There are a few quarterback-needy teams near the top of the draft, so the Raiders will hope those teams do not leap them in the draft order.
While Raiders fans would love Sanders, it appears Sanders may want to be a Raider as well. From cryptic tweets to a recent Instagram post, Sanders could be dropping hints that he wants to join Silver and Black.
Sanders posted a video on his Instagram story while passing Allegiant Stadium, captioning the video, ‘Legendary.’
Drafting Sanders would bring excitement back to the Raiders’ fanbase. He could provide the offensive spark this team has needed for years.
The next four months will test Raider Nation’s patience as they wait to find out who their next franchise quarterback could be.
