Where Do the Raiders Sit in the NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much to celebrate this season. Guessing by how the first half of the season went, they likely will not have much to celebrate over the second half, depending on perception.
Las Vegas seemingly does not have much to work with roster-wise and it has cost them the season.
There is no positive way to spin the Raiders' 2-7 record or try to paint the current season as anything less than a total failure. However, this season’s failures could lead to years of future success if the Raiders can find the right quarterback.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News noted that the Raiders’ disappointing season has a potential light at the end of the tunnel–assuming they continue to lose games and can secure a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“If there's a silver lining to this dreadful Raiders season, it's that the team is putting itself in position to grab one of the top quarterbacks in next year's draft, whether that be by sticking and picking or trading up, Moraitis said.
“The problem with the current order is that the [New York] Giants, [Tennessee] Titans, and [Cleveland] Browns could all be in the market for a quarterback next year. Regardless, there's still a half of a season left, and a lot can happen between now and then.”
The rest of the Raiders’ season will essentially involve deciding which players to keep and which to move on from this offseason.
Some players will be playing for a future with the Raiders, while others will want to put their best foot forward in hopes of signing elsewhere.
Either way, this season is pivotal for the Raiders organization in more ways than one. While it is undoubtedly disappointing, the Raiders can still use it as a stepping stone to a brighter future.
At 2-7, with one of the worst rosters in the league, the future is about all the Raiders have to look forward to at this point.
The Raiders must make the most of the season's final eight games to see what they have in numerous young players, as the roster could and should look vastly different next season.
