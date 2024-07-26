REPORT: Forecast for Rookie Quarterbacks Proves Raiders, Our Reporting Correct
The Las Vegas Raiders made a commitment to investing in the NFL Draft this year, not gambling.
Many thought the Raiders should, and would, take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. said it wasn't so. Many doubted that the Raiders should give Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew a shot.
The Raiders, rather than trading up and gambling, played the investment game. They selected a generational tight end in Georgia's Brock Bowers. A recent report from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr gives reason to believe that as of now, the decision to not gamble on a quarterback might have been the smart one. Especially since the Raiders are not in a rebuild.
Of the first-round quarterback selections -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix, just two are expected to get serious starting reps this regular season, Williams and Daniels.
For the Denver Broncos, the drafting of Nix seemed like a reach, especially when he was considered undraftable by some. Orr's analysis doesn't seem to back up the notion that Nix could be the right pick.
"I am predicting a nine-game season for Nix, who has competition in the form of Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, both of whom have more experience running an NFL offense," Orr wrote.
Orr also highlighted doubts in Sean Payton to develop Nix.
"As coaches of his generation are phasing out, and the mystique of so-called offensive geniuses or quarterback whisperers are coming undone once those whisperers lose their generational quarterback to which they whisper, he has to show his ability to mold a rookie quarterback for the first time in ages," Orr wrote. "While Payton did work with Tony Romo from 2003 to ’05, the breadth of his experience has been with a generational, Hall of Fame player in Brees."
The Raiders not drafting Penix, as some foolishly thought they would select him, might have been the right decision according to Orr.
"Penix was meant to be a slow-burn, developmental prospect who can also give the Falcons some contractual leverage when the guaranteed money on [Kirk] Cousins’s deal begins to wither," Orr wrote.
Regardless of the potential that any of the quarterbacks had, the fact is that a rookie quarterback is not the way to go for a team that wants to win now. The Raiders are trying to establish an identity, and Orr's analysis proves that drafting a quarterback could have severely hindered that vision.
