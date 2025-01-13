REPORT: Former Raiders Star WR Adams Not Ruled Out For 2025 Return?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been in a swarm of news media since the conclusion of their 2024-25 season. Going into 2025, the Raiders need to fill various positions, both at the leadership helm and the player prospective. Could a reunion with former Raiders wide receiver be in the cards for 2025?
Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets from the Raiders earlier in the 2024-25 season. After seeing the direction the Raiders were going, Adams requested a trade, but his situation did not get any better when he joined the Jets organization. Though having a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers must've been nice, the season's end result was a shot in the foot for Adams.
Predicted to leave the Jets in 2025, Adams may not be opposed to playing with any NFL team for the future. Going into the next season, Adams will be in his age-32 season for a majority of the year. Joining "Up and Adams with Kay Adams", Adams himself has not canceled out any opportunities that lay in front of him.
"You can't rule anything out. I got a lot of love for the organizations I've played for, so I wouldn't rule anybody out," Adams said. "Obviously, I think there is some saltiness from maybe some of the fan bases i've been with because of not understanding what I was going through and the decision that I decided to make for my own personal career which somehow hurt everybody."
Adams has played for three NFL teams throughout his career. While highly remembered for his tenure in Green Bay with the Packers, Adams showed up when it was his time to shine in Las Vegas. In three seasons with the Raiders, Adams had 2,869 receiving yards in 37 games with the franchise.
While Jakobi Meyers slid nicely into the number one wide receiver position after Adams departure from Las Vegas, the Raiders, should the opportunity be there, could easier have a meeting with Adams to see if they can put the past in the past if he wants to be apart of the future of the franchise.
After Adams 2024-25 season, there should be many suitors trying to aqquire the works of the former Pro Bowler; just another storyline to watch for Raider fans amidst the offseason.
