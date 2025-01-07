Raiders Have Two Selling Points to Boost Offense in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders need to improve in the offseason if they want any chance to chase down their division rivals. After a 4-13 season, the Raiders have questions in need of answering. Besides making the decision to keep head coach Antonio Pierce or not, the main concern should be who to bring in to help this young offense.
It was seen throughout the 2024-25 season that the Raiders have stars in the making on offense. For the first time since the 2016 season, two Raiders gained over 1,000 receiving yards. Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers may be the best selling points the front office can offer to lure free agents for offense.
Bowers broke and set numerous rookie and receiving records this season. After an outstanding rookie campaign with three different quarterbacks manning the wheel, Bowers proved that it does not matter who is slinging the football, his impact on the game will be known.
Concluding with 112 receptions, which ranked him third in the NFL, and 1,194 receiving yards, Bowers may be the next superstar to be on lock down in Las Vegas. His contributions this season elevated the Raiders offense, alongside a unsung hero in Meyers.
Meyers concluded his first 1,000+ receiving yard season in his six year career, totaling 1,027 yards in 87 receptions. After the Raiders trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Meyers showed that he is ready for the limelight.
Going into the offseason, the Raiders best selling points in Bowers and Meyers should be able to bring in an established wide receiver to join the cause. While Las Vegas figures out its quarterback situation, one more wide receiver piece may just be what the team needs.
Unless the Raiders go a different direction when it comes to additions this season from free agency, they could rely on adding new young stars through the draft. After plummeting down some draft spots, the Raiders have a decision to make if a quarterback or prime wide receiver option fall to their number in the draft.
On their 10-game losing skid, the Raiders had prime positioning to draft a franchise altering quarterback, but now with a later top ten pick, the Raiders may need to reassemble what's best for the franchise.
