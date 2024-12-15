REPORT: How the Raiders Are Primed to Upset Reeling Falcons
The Las Vegas Raiders have not done much this season to give many a reason to believe they will win another game, other than possibly their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.
After quarterback Aidan O'Connell was injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Raiders' quarterback situation is up in the air, which could benefit the Raiders, as quarterback Desmond Ridder has only been with the team a short time, making it hard for any of their remaining opponents to know what the Raiders plan to do.
O'Connell did not practice this week but still has a chance of being a factor on Monday night. Either way, the Falcons are reeling and very beatable on Monday night.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports believes the Raiders will surprise nearly everyone and beat the Falcons by a score of 21-20, snapping the Raiders' nine-game losing streak. Their opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, is on a four-game losing streak and holding on to their playoff hopes by a thread.
"There is some uncertainty about Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's health here with a bone bruise," Prisco said. "As for the Falcons, Kirk Cousins has been bad the past month and this will be a tough spot to bounce back in for him -- no matter who plays quarterback for the Raiders. I think the Las Vegas defense will win this for the Raiders."
While many may not expect the Raiders to win on Monday night, Ridder's familiarity with the Falcons' personnel will be valuable. He also wants to prove his old team wrong for how they treated him on his way out.
The Raiders will play in front of their home crowd for the first time in three weeks. Although they have improved since the last time they played a home game, they have yet to win a game.
Monday Night Football will feature Ridder facing his old team, whose playoff hopes are dwindling with each passing week. Ridder will likely now get the chance to get the ultimate payback against his former team with the entire country watching.
The Raiders' matchup against the Falcons has the potential to be one of their best games of the season.
