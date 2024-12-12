Raiders QB Carousel Continues Leading Up to MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders are a few weeks away from securing one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft if not the top pick. The Raiders will likely draft one of the best quarterbacks available to help with a pressing issue for the team and the organization.
Since parting ways with quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders have not had solid or consistent play from the quarterback position. This has negatively impacted the Raiders in multiple ways and likely had something to do with former Raiders WR Davante Adams forcing his way out of town.
After a season-ending injury to quarterback Gardner Minshew and what looked like a terrible knee injury to quarterback Aidan O'Connell against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Raiders' quarterback situation is up in the air.
O'Connell or Ridder could start, but a decision is yet to be made.
"We'll see how the week goes," Pierce said when asked if O'Connell would be the starter on Monday against the Falcons. The Raiders have gone through numerous quarterbacks over the previous two seasons.
Pierce believes the simplest answer is the correct one.
"Yep, less is more. Less is more,” Pierce said. “Know what you're dealing with at quarterback. Really play into the quarterback. It isn’t so much what we want to do scheme-wise, coaches with ideas we have, what works for the quarterback? What are they familiar with? What are they comfortable with? What can we execute at a high level with? And if we do that, we'll put ourselves in better positions so we can speed up the game for the quarterback and not slow it down."
With O'Connell's status for Monday night still up in the air, Pierce noted that quarterback Desmond Ridder has stepped in nicely in his short time with the team. The veteran quarterback, who once was the starting quarterback of the Falcons, has already played in four games since arriving in Las Vegas.
"I think it's been good," Pierce said. "I mean, oddly enough, he's played in a lot of games, right? So it's the way the season's gone for us. But there's been some bright spots. There were some other spots we wish we had back. But what we do see is a guy that's very competitive, that takes his job serious, and he has an opportunity. If Aidan [O'Connell] is not able to go and he's [Desmond Ridder] the starter, it's another great opportunity for him to showcase himself.
