REPORT: Injured Raiders DE One of the Top Free Agents
The Las Vegas Raiders face a critical offseason as they try to turn things around following two consecutive disappointing seasons. Nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Raiders this season.
Las Vegas tried its best to work with a flawed roster, but the past two seasons' results prove they were unsuccessful.
However, as poorly as the Raiders have played as a team recently, the Silver and Black undoubtedly have talented players at different positions on the field, including the defensive end position.
After years of searching for a quality defensive end to play opposite veteran Maxx Crosby, the Raiders thought they had found their guy in Malcolm Koonce until the first week of this season raised questions.
After a strong second half of last season and a solid offseason entering this season, Koonce was set to have a productive season in a contract year before suffering an injury days before the season's first game. His high ranking proves how devastating his injury was to the Raiders at the start of the season.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 75 free agents this offseason. Even after missing the entire season due to injury, Koonce was ranked as the 16th-best free agent this offseason.
"If Koonce hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury before 2024 began and instead carried over his momentum from the back half of 2023, he could’ve been squarely within the top 10 of our list," PFF said. "Perhaps the silver lining, if there is one, to getting injured so early in the year is that Koonce should be healthier entering the free agency period than if he got hurt during the season. A short-term deal where Koonce can hit the market again in 2026 or sign an extension one year into a two-year deal à la recent edge defenders like
Uchenna Nwosu could make sense."
The Raiders have reason to believe Koonce can return to form; a significant injury like the one Koonce suffered also likely makes the Raiders hesitant to pay Koonce big money, especially with a new front office coming in.
Time will tell what Koonce and the Raiders decide to do from here, but there is no denying that Koonce has the potential to be special if he can stay healthy.
