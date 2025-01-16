Top 2025 Raiders Unrestricted Free Agents
There is a very realistic chance the Las Vegas Raiders will look like a completely different team next season as they usher in a new era under a new general manager and head coaching duo. After years of futility, the Raiders finally appear determined to turn things around, with Tom Brady fully aboard.
The Raiders will start next season with their third head coach in as many years, which is far from a recipe for success. However, Brady's addition to the Raiders' ownership group gives the organization credibility it has not had in many years.
While Brady is new to the team and the job, he undoubtedly has a better idea of what it takes in the National Football League than Raiders owner Mark Davis. Knowing this, Davis brought in Brady to help make crucial decisions.
Brady has already impacted the general manager and head coaching search. Naturally, the next area Brady will likely help with is the roster itself, as it undoubtedly needs help.
Free agency and the NFL Draft will get all the attention, but the Raiders also have a chance to ensure their roster improves over the offseason by retaining some of the talent that is eligible to leave in free agency.
The Raiders have 17 free agents, many of who significantly contributed to the Raiders this season. Although the team was not very good this season, they undoubtedly had talent on the roster worth keeping heading into next season.
According to NFL.com, an unrestricted free agent is “any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team."
While the Raiders have nearly 20 unrestricted free agents, some are more critical than others. The top pending unrestricted free agents for the Raiders this offseason are linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, as well as safety Tre'von Moehrig, who is coming off arguably his best season in the National Football League.
Those three are the top priorities, but the Raiders should also try to retain a few others, including running back Ameer Abdullah, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive linemen K'Lavon Chaisson and Adam Butler, and Malcolm Koonce.
These five players on a team-friendly but still lucrative deal would be a steal for the Silver and Black. However, they are not as much of a priority as Spillane, Deablo of Moehrig, and the Raiders may feel they can find comparable talent elsewhere.
These nine players would be valuable pieces for a new-look Raiders team next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.