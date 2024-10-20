REPORT: Ludicrous Grade For Raiders' Davante Adams Trade
Most would agree that the Las Vegas Raiders did themselves a favor by dealing away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. It wasn't working out for either party, and now, Adams is a New York Jet.
The Raiders were able to ship off his massive contract, too, and get a conditional pick that many thought was asking for too much. Yet, the 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke believes the Raiders did horrible with the trade.
He gave the Silver and Black a D- grade.
"Why did the Las Vegas Raiders wait so long to make an Adams trade, only to rush the process and come away with a mid-round draft pick?" Brooke wrote. "The Raiders likely could have received a much more lucrative deal had they traded Adams this offseason. Instead, they waited for the situation to reach a boiling point, with Adams' hamstring injury forcing him to sit out. That led to him formally requesting a trade halfway through the year. Once Adams requested a trade, the Raiders leaked that they wanted a second-round pick plus some additional assets for the superstar receiver. They also had plenty of time to field calls from other teams while Adams sat out, with the trade deadline still a few weeks away on Nov. 5.
"Instead, the trade felt rushed, and the Raiders settled on a third-round pick that could become a second. However, according to ESPN, that would require Adams to have an All-Pro season or for the Jets to make the AFC Championship. Neither of those seems like a likely outcome at this moment. It was time for the Raiders and Adams to move on, but to get so little for their top outgoing asset is a tough look for a team that needs to rebuild their roster."
CBS Sports Jordan Dajani thought differently, giving the Raiders an A- grade.
"Remember, this isn't grading the Raiders' entire experience with Adams, it's grading this trade specifically," Dajani wrote. "Vegas reportedly wanted a second-round pick for Adams, and got close. A conditional third-round pick isn't bad, although it doesn't seem like Adams is going to hit those milestones for the selection to graduate to a second-rounder. ... Adams has to either make an All-Pro team or be on the active roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl.
"Maybe Adams wasn't publicly shoving his way out of Sin City, but it certainly appeared he was done playing for the Raiders. Vegas continues to struggle with perennial quarterback issues, and sits in the basement of the AFC West at 2-4. So, why not get something in return for a playmaker that wasn't going to single-handedly save your season? The best part about this trade is that the Raiders don't have to pay any more of that contract. There were questions about how much money Vegas would have to take on to move Adams. Turns out it was none."
