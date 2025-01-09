REPORT: NFL Analyst Blasts Raiders For Another One and Done HC
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun the process of finding another head coach. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week after just one season. The Silver and Black moved on from Pierce after just one season. The Raiders had another disappointing season in 2024. The Raiders went 4-13 and won no games in the AFC West.
The franchise with now make another head coaching hire. With Pierce gone, they will now have three coaching hires in three seasons. Raider Nations was divided by wanting Pierce back for another season and letting him go. Pierce cannot survive all the things the team went through during last season.
"Antonio Pierce was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders, yet another one and done situation," said NFL Analyst Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "Antonio Pierce did have nine games as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. He did go 5-4 in 2023 after the Raiders were done with Josh McDaniels. Who was done with Derek Carr, yada, yada, yada. This is what happens when you turn through some people and obviously the Raiders did not expect Jon Gruden to resign in 2021. They did not see a lot of those emails coming, one will think, until they did. And it all started on that day in 2021 when Jon Gruden resigned."
"Rich Bisaccia took over. They made the playoffs anyway. Mark Davis decided to not go with Rich Bisaccia because he was the interim. And Josh McDaniels was the shiny Patriot object out there on the hill. He signs him, he fires my guy Mike Mayock. Despite Mayock and Gruden putting together a playoff team that did seem to respond to Rich Bisaccia. And then McDaniels flamed out in 2023 after telling Derek Carr to beat it. We all understand how that might have roosted with Davante Adams who specifically left Green Bay and made his choice to go to Las Vegas because his best friend was there... Then entered Pierce whose tenure in Las Vegas will be forever remembered for not winning enough games but on occasion winning too many games."
The Raiders will look to find a coach that gives the team stability. Something they have not had since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE