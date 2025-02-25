REPORT: Raiders Make Intriguing Decision in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft as the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis this week.
The Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow in their pursuit of a quarterback. Will they address this issue through free agency, the draft, or both?
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the draft class. He has exciting physical tools, but there were rough moments on tape consistently this year.
The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez believes Milroe is a fit for the Silver and Black. So much so, in fact, that he mocked Milroe to the Raiders at No. 6 overall.
On Milroe to the Raiders in the first round, Sanchez writes:
“The Las Vegas Raiders are going through an entire revamp across the board: Tom Brady as a minority owner, a new head coach in Pete Carroll, and a new GM. These all appear to be good moves by the Raiders if the goal is to be one of the best teams in the NFL in the near future. But to be one of the best teams in the NFL, they will need a face-of-the-franchise quarterback, and they go with Jalen Milroe. Milroe has all of the physical tools wanted in an NFL quarterback, plus he has the leadership skills necessary to lead a franchise. The flaws in Milroe’s game are ones that I think both Brady and Carroll will believe they can improve on, helping Milroe become a consistent, high-level operator.”
This would be a draft-day shock. Milroe’s physical upside is probably not worth taking a swing at so early in the draft.
Taking him as a project in the second or third round would make more sense, not at No. 6 overall.
However, Milroe does have a rocket arm and excellent mobility. He threw and ran for 36 touchdowns in 2024.
As Sanchez suggested, Tom Brady and Pete Carroll could help develop Milroe’s skills. He could sit behind Aidan O’Connell for a year and learn the game in a low-stakes situation.
The Raiders will evaluate many prospects at the Combine this week. If they feel Milroe is the right fit, they should have a concrete plan for him.
