Raiders' Moehrig Set Franchise History in 2024 Season
After another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which saw the team go 4-13 and winless in the AFC West division, owner Mark Davis fired Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
Pierce and Telesco were not a head coach and general manager duo that came as a pair like you usually see when a coach gets hired. Their time together only lasted one season.
Another coach the organization will likely need to replace is defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham's contract has expired with the Raiders and has not been renewed. He has also been interviewing for head coaching jobs and defensive coordinator positions for multiple teams.
A key player that Graham has developed during his time in Las Vegas is safety Tre'von Moehrig. Moehrig has got better each season under Graham. And last season Moehrig had his best season for the Silver and Black and set franchise history.
According to Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador Steve Flack, Moehrig has set a new milestone for the Silver and Black.
"Tre'von Moehrig, Raiders Safety, has become the 1st safety in team history to record 100+ total tackles, 1+ sacks, 1+ interceptions, and 10+ passes defended in a season," said Flack on X/Twitter. (Since 1999 when passes defended were recorded).
The Raiders have a big decision to make with Moehrig as well after they get the head coaching and general manager roles filled. Moehrig is a free agent this offseason. He has also made it clear that he wants to remain a Raiders. He has been a key player for the Silver and Black and has taken a leadership role as well.
"Cannot speak highly enough," said former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce during the season. "In the fourth year, everything has come together ... Tre'von [Moehrig] changed his body this offseason. He is 210 pounds, stout, put him down the box, I mean he can cover the tight ends. He has done a lot of positive things that do not always show up on film. Just from his communications, from being more vocal. From leading the room, in that defensive backs room now. Being one of the older guys, in that room because it is a very young room ... We want to keep all these kinds of guys around, he wants to be here he is showing he should be here."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.