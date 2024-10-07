REPORT: Proposal Has Raiders Receiving Another Top-Tier WR in Exchange for Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly days -- perhaps even hours -- away from trading star wide receiver Davante Adams.
It's anyone's guess what the package will look like or which team(s) will be involved, but what we do know is the Raiders will be demanding a big return for the six-time Pro Bowler.
A recent trade proposal has the Raiders swapping Adams for another one of the best receivers in the game, one who is much younger than Adams and has a ton of upside.
Mile Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle proposed that the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers make a deal, with San Francisco receiving Adams and Las Vegas receiving wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk had held out this offseason as he and the 49ers worked to settle on an extension both parties could agree on. They were finally able to at the end of preseason, as Aiyuk signed a four-year extension worth $120 million on Aug. 30.
The fifth-year 49ers wide receiver turned in a career 2023 campaign, posting 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions. He would be named an All-Pro Second Team honoree.
Aiyuk has yet to make a Pro Bowl, but he certainly could be down the road.
Through five games, Aiyuk has recorded 314 yards on 21 receptions but has yet to find the end zone.
Silver doesn't see this scenario as a likely one, but it's certainly one to consider.
"I’m acutely aware that there are many parties who could reject such an arrangement, including the Raiders, 49ers, Adams (who likely would have to restructure his contract to make it work) and Aiyuk, who has been known to change his mind about potential relocation a time or 12," Silver wrote.
We reported last week that, per a source, the Raiders would only consider trading Adams for a return that is "substantive."
With that considered, the Raiders might want more in this hypothetical deal.
We shall likely see this week what Las Vegas plans to do. Adams is in his third year with the Raiders and has missed the team's last two games with a hamstring injury, the only two games he has not participated in since joining the Silver and Black.
