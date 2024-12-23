REPORT: Raiders Biggest Wish List Item of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season. The Raiders have faced multiple injuries to both sides of the ball. They could not overcome the injuries and have not found the winning formula. The team will not have a rebuild in the offseason, but they will have to reload. The Raiders have some building blocks just have to find pieces in key positions.
The Silver and Black have two games remaining on the season. After that, owner Mark Davis will decide whether to bring back head coach Antonio Pierce or look for a new coach. Pierce has had to deal with many injuries and shuffling quarterbacks. The team keeps playing hard for Pierce, but will that be enough to help him keep his job?
What will the ideal Raiders wish list look like after the season?
Senior News Writer Kevin Patra gave his wish list for the Raiders on NFL Network.
His biggest wish for the Silver and Black was a first-round quarterback.
Las Vegas was boxed out of the rookie QB mix in 2024, with six(!) coming off the draft board before the Raiders went on the clock at No. 13 overall, and it's been evident since April that the backup plan wasn't viable. Gardner Minshew was meant to be a bridge backup, not a full-season starter. Aidan O'Connell has flashed minor improvements in Year 2, but his ceiling's always been capped. And Desmond Ridder is Desmond Ridder. Raiders fans are already pining for Shedeur Sanders, and they have a good reason for the wandering eye. Among 44 signal-callers with at least 75 dropbacks this season through Week 15, the Vegas quarterbacks rank 39th (Ridder; -0.27), 35th (Minshew; -0.17), and 24th (O'Connell; -0.06) in EPA per dropback. That's just unsustainable QB play. Luckily for Raiders fans, they shouldn't get frozen out of this year's QB class.
Minority owner Tom Brady will have a major say in the team's next quarterback. Brady can prove to be a huge addition to the team in the moves he ends up making for Mark Davis. If the Raiders hit at the quarterback position in the offseason, it will be a different story next year for the Silver and Black.
