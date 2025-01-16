BREAKING: Skepticism Raiders Can Draft Answer at Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently searching for their next head coach. The team is looking to get back to winning ways now that they are in Las Vegas.
Owner Mark Davis wants to get the Raiders trending in the right direction to bring another Super Bowl to the franchise. He has shown he is willing to do anything to make the Silver and Black successful and it is not any different this offseason.
After the Silver and Black hired their new head coach and general manager, they will shift their focus to addressing the quarterback position.
There is more than one way that the Raiders can find their next franchise quarterback. They own the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team will also have money to go out and spend on a quarterback if they would like. Depending on who is the new head coach will have a lot to say about what type of quarterback the Raiders will be looking for.
"Whenever the Raiders hire their next head coach and their next general manager, they will be paying three different general managers," said ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter. "They will be paying three different head coaches. And that does not include the settlement it had with Jon Gruden. In a way, it is really paying four head coaches ... And whoever comes in there has a ginormous job at their hands. And that is why [Tom] Brady is there."
"You are going to a team that does not even have a quarterback. Does not have a draft pick to go land a quarterback and has to find a way, somehow to get a quarterback ... The Raiders have so much ground to make up."
The upcoming quarterback draft class by many is seen as a less talented draft class than in previous years.
"Jayden Daniels is one of these generational quarterbacks. You are not finding that guy in the draft this year. And you do not even have the draft pick to do it. By the way, that is why the Raiders had an interest to see if they could trade for Jayen Daniels, by the fact, they never made the call. The Raiders never called about Jayden Daniels."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE