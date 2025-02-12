REPORT: Raiders Deemed Top Destination for NFC Superstar
The Las Vegas Raiders definitely need to bring in some more weapons during the NFL offseason, as their cupboard is pretty bare beyond Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bwoers.
Of course, the Raiders began 2023 with Davante Adams in the fold, but they traded him midway through the season, creating quite a chasm at the wide receiver position.
Fortunately, Las Vegas has a ton of cap room to sign free agents, and there is one player in particular that is drawing considerable buzz for the team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin.
As a matter of fact, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named the Raiders among the five most likely destinations for Godwin next month.
"Jakobi Meyers has been a respectable outside target through the years, but the Raiders could benefit from a versatile slot option like Godwin," Brooke wrote. "They can also afford to make a run at him, thanks to having $92.5 million in cap space to work with this offseason. Plus, if the Raiders trade some assets to move up to take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, a rookie quarterback could use a pair of safety blankets in the quick game like Godwin and Bowers."
It should be noted that Godwin does come with some risk, as he dislocated his ankle seven games into 2024, prematurely ending his season.
Godwin was very productive during his time on the field this past year, logging 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns, but there is no doubt that he comes with some injury baggage.
When healthy, though, the 29-year-old is probably one of the most underrated receivers in football. He has four 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, topping out at 1,333 yards in 2019 when he made his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.
Keep in mind that Godwin has been serving as the Buccaneers' No. 2 option behind Mike Evans since entering the NFL in 2017, so it will certainly be interesting to see what he can do as the top gun.
Perhaps the Raiders can find out, but again, they would definitely need to be careful in how they approach offering him a lucrative multi-year contract.
