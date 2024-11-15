Should Raiders Be Targeting NFC Superstar?
The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to have some money to spend in the offseason, and it's pretty clear which areas they need to address.
While quarterback should be at the top of the Raiders' list, that seems like a position Las Vegas would be more likely to tackle in the NFL Draft (it seems like a deep quarterback class) rather than in free agency.
But you know what other offensive position the Raiders need to improve? Wide receiver.
Let's face it: if Las Vegas is going to roll with a rookie quarterback next season (could it be Shedeur Sanders?), it is going to need some weapons, especially after jettisoning Davante Adams in October.
That's why the Raiders should already be preparing a pursuit of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin in free agency.
The Buccaneers will have a rather tight financial situation going into March, so they may not have the money to retain Godwin. Not after handing out a bunch of lucrative long-term deals to retain some of their own players last spring.
This would make Godwin one of the top players available on the free-agent market, and while Tee Higgins may headline the wide outs, it's Godwin who may actually represent the safer pickup.
Godwin is expected to miss the remainder of 2024 after undergoing ankle surgery, so he is not going to hit 1,000 yards this season.
But the 28-year-old logged three straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2021 and 2023 and probably would have achieved it five consecutive years had he not missed four games due to injury in 2020.
Godwin is actually one of the more underrated pass-catchers in football and has been playing second fiddle to Mike Evans throughout his time in Tampa Bay. Perhaps he would really bust out if he got the opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver?
That's exactly the chance he would get with the Raiders, who are currently employing Jakobi Meyers as their top guy on the depth chart. Meyers is solid, but he isn't an ace. Godwin, on the other hand, is certainly a No. 1-caliber guy.
Las Vegas needs weapons. Badly. Godwin wouldn't represent a be-all-end-all solution for the Raiders, but he would definitely be of major help to the team's ailing offense.
