REPORT: Recent Prediction Sends WR Help to Raiders
It was no secret that the best offensive power for the Las Vegas Raiders this season was tight end Brock Bowers. Luckily for the franchise, after trading away Davante Adams, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers stepped up in a huge way, recording career highs in multiple statistics.
However, when looking at the depth for the receiving role for Las Vegas, the threat really only lies with Bowers and Meyers. That being said, a recent prediction made by TWSN's Marissa Myers would pair both Bowers and Meyers with more experienced help. Not to add, this guy has a relationship with the Raiders new general manager.
"With Las Vegas, there is already a connecting factor with Tom Brady. Brady knows the value Godwin brings, with the two having played together on the Buccaneers. With a projected new, young quarterback, Godwin will provide the consistency at the wide receiver position needed for that quarterback to develop," Myers said.
The prediction makes sense when looking at Godwin's relationships with the men calling the shots. However, after enduring a season ending injury after only playing seven games, who's to say that Godwin will be able to get back to the elite numbers Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans were used to seeing.
Going into his age 29 season, Godwin will be highly scouted by potential suitors this offseason, based purely off of the numbers he drops when he is healthy. Having only played in all 17 games once in his career (2023), there does come some concern with Godwin, especially with the price a team would have to pay for him.
The Raiders do possess young wide receiver such as Tre Tucker, who showed leaps in bounds in his playing style from Year 1 to Year 2, or Ramel Keyton who could prove himself next season. Or perhaps the Raiders stick with their guns in the draft. With the current state of the franchise, would an experienced player looking to chase a Super Bowl choose Las Vegas purely based on the relationships he has?
Godwin was the recipient of $20 million, as Spotrac predicts he will see a raise come this offseason. Whether it be in Las Vegas or elsewhere, Godwin should be closely examined, especially after an ankle surgery that could impact his playing style for the rest of his career.
