REPORT: Raiders In Danger of Losing Key Defensive Star to AFC Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had many changes this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the organization in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to get the franchise back to their winning ways.
Carroll and Spytek are now looking forward to free agency in March and the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Raiders biggest need is clearly a quarterback but there is other pieces from last year's team are as, if not more important that the one piece that the Silver and Black are missing.
The biggest free agent on the defensive side for the Raiders is linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane has been a great addition to the team ever since coming over to Las Vegas.
Spillane has been reliable to the team and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He is the leader in the middle of that defense.
With Spillane hitting the market in March, if the Raiders do not resign him, a lot of things will have a bidding war to see who can land Spillane on their team.
PFF has Spillane going to the Raiders AFC West Rival, the Denver Broncos next season.
While the Raiders should undoubtedly make retaining Spillane a priority this offseason after the massive leap he took since stepping foot in Vegas – 87.0-plus run-defense grades each of his last two seasons – if he were to make it to the open market, expect many teams to call.
One potentially being the Raiders’ bitter division rival in Denver. With both Cody Barton and Justin Strnad headed for free agency in addition to Alex Singleton having missed most of the year with a torn ACL, there is much uncertainty in the Broncos' linebacking corp. Investing in Spillane would be an instant upgrade to a Broncos defense that ranked 16th in team run-defense grade (67.6).
If somehow Carroll and Spytek let Spillane walk to another team it is going to be a huge lost for the Silver and Black. Spillane is an old school football player that knows how to play the game at an elite level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE