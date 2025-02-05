How Raiders' Pete Carroll was Able to Bring Back Key Coaches
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Carroll is a proven winner anywhere he goes. He brings outstanding leadership and a veteran presence to the Raiders and to the locker room. He knows what it takes to get the job done and get things rolling for a franchise. He has won championships at the college level and the NFL level. And now will try to bring one to the Raiders.
Bringing in Carroll has given him a chance to fill his coaching staff with coaches of his choosing. Over the last two weeks, Carroll has been filling up his coaching staff with veteran coaches who are well-known around the league.
But two coaches that Carroll will have on his staff where the only thing that the team had in terms of stability over the last few seasons.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be back with the Silver and Black. Rob Leonard will also be back with the Raiders as the running game coordinator. Graham and Leonard have been two huge reasons why the defense has played well the last two years.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Carroll recruited Graham and Leonard back to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast."
"You can make the argument that they got their first choice which was Pete Carroll because that is who they talked to," said Carpenter. "But watch was happened. Patrick Graham was not coming back here. I can tell you that I do not believe anyone including Patrick felt like he was coming back here."
"Pete Carroll was absolutely able to sell him. I made the comment about Pete, when he was in college he was known as the best recruiter in the country, and we were going to find out if he lost it or not. He did not ... But Pete Carroll was able to sell him."
"Then the keeping of Rob Leonard which was mammoth."
