REPORT: Raiders Land Unbelievable WR in Latest Mock Draft
Many Las Vegas Raiders fans have given up on the team turning around this season and have turned their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has not played well in many games this season, losing six straight. They are half a game out of having the worst record in the NFL.
The NFL Draft should carry lots of intrigue for the Raiders once April rolls around. Many expect the Silver and Black to select their future franchise quarterback, should the right player be available.
However, one NFL expert thinks the Raiders could go in another direction.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson recently released a mock draft in which the Raiders did not select a signal caller. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants, while Miami’s Cam Ward went No. 3 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
So, Wilson had the Silver and Black adding Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the fourth overall selection.
On McMillan, Wilson writes:
“The Raiders lose out on a QB, but they have a dire need to upgrade the WR room after shipping Davante Adams off to New York. Brock Bowers is already one of the best tight ends in the league, and Tetairoa McMillan gives them a Drake London-like threat on the outside. Now Vegas just needs to find that quarterback.”
While it may come as a surprise to many Raiders fans, wide receiver may be the second-biggest position of need for the team, behind quarterback.
McMillan is an athletic freak on the outside. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound Wildcat receiver has 69 receptions for 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
McMillan started the season on a high note, catching 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Arizona’s opening game against New Mexico. He is a rare breed in that he can make plays after the catch and use his massive frame to win almost any jump ball situation.
After trading away Davante Adams, the Raiders must find a top receiving option for whoever their next quarterback is. McMillan has all the skills to be a star at the next level.
Pairing McMillan with Brock Bowers without a guarantee at quarterback would be an interesting decision. Still, if the Raiders find an answer at that position, the prospect of Bowers and McMillan would make them a dangerous offense.
