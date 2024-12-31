REPORT: Raiders Making Offseason Mission Very Obvious
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an absolutely miserable season, and it has gotten even more disastrous over the past couple of weeks with the Raiders winning two straight games to absolutely torpedo their draft position.
Las Vegas went from having Shedeur Sanders dreams to now potentially not being able to take a quarterback at all in the first round of the NFL Draft, as it has suddenly moved down to eighth in the draft order with one week remaining in the 2024 campaign.
However, the Raiders are still keeping hope alive.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that Las Vegas is one of the two "most aggressive teams on the draft quarterback trail," as the Raiders had "high-level execs" to watch both Sanders and Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward at their respective bowl games.
Of course, that was also before Las Vegas defeated the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, so perhaps the Raiders' strategy may have to change.
That being said, there is still an avenue where Las Vegas could draft a quarterback or land one somehow during the offseason.
The Raiders could attempt to trade up, although that will be awfully difficult given their current draft slot. But there is a world in which they can sweeten the deal with an absolutely massive package to try and secure either Sanders or Ward in Round 1.
Or, Las Vegas can try and sign Sam Darnold in free agency. It can also try to swing a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy if the Vikings ultimately decide to retain Darnold.
All things considered, there are methods the Raiders can explore in order to solve their seemingly never-ending problem under center.
It's abundantly clear that bringing in a new quarterback is priority No. 1 for Las Vegas heading into the offseason, and it seems hard to imagine the Raiders deviating from that plan.
But obviously, some adjustments may need to occur in how Las Vegas goes about executing it.
The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale next Sunday.
Just imagine the fan reaction if Las Vegas collects its third straight victory.
