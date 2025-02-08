REPORT: Raiders Named Best Fit for Polarizing QB
Will the Las Vegas Raiders actually be able to find their answer under center on the free-agent market?
Given that the Raiders fell to sixth in the NFL Draft order and own expansive cap room heading into the offseason, they may very well take that route.
The question is, which quarterback could Las Vegas land?
We have heard all of the chatter about Sam Darnold, who will certainly be commanding a lucrative multi-year deal after posting a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings.
But what about Justin Fields?
Fields served as Russell Wilson's backup for the majority of the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now, he is preparing to hit the open market.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team listed some potential suitors for Fields in a recent piece, and he feels that the Raiders may actually provide the best opportunity for the former first-round pick.
"Of all the teams in the league where Fields could most likely start in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders actually make the most sense," Brooke wrote. "The Raiders are hoping to find a new quarterback this offseason and will likely look at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, with the sixth overall pick, they'd likely need to give up significant draft capital to move up for one of the two top quarterback prospects: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders."
Fields played in 10 games and did make six starts in place of an injured Wilson this past season, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 93.3. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
"Instead of leveraging the future for quarterbacks who aren't considered blue-chip prospects, the Raiders could use their draft capital elsewhere while signing a stop-gap veteran with some explosive playmaking ability in Fields," added Brooke.
While Fields technically is a "veteran," he doesn't actually have a ton of experience, as he has made just 44 starts over four seasons.
The problem for the 25-year-old is that he has been unable to consistently display that he can be a starting quarterback in this league, as evidenced by the fact that he has never thrown for 3,000 yards and has totaled 45 passing touchdowns to 31 picks.
But Brooke feels that Las Vegas can build a solid supporting cast around Fields to make life easier for him, which is actually plausible considering that Fields probably won't break the bank.
