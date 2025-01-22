REPORT: NFL Execs Predicting Raiders to Land Pro Bowl QB
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be scrambling to find a new quarterback this offseason, as they almost certainly will not be heading into 2025 with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew under center.
The question is, where will the Raiders find their answer?
Las Vegas' chances of landing a quarterback in the NFL Draft seem slim after falling all the way to sixth in the draft order, so the Raiders may have to explore less desirable avenues for a solution.
Could that solution be Sam Darnold?
That's apparently what those around the NFL seem to believe.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled league executives, scouts and personnel figures for some predictions on the biggest storylines this offseason, and in doing so, he found that Darnold to Las Vegas is a pretty hot topic.
"At Pick 6, [the Raiders] are out of range for a quarterback unless they move up, which wouldn't be smart based on the amount of holes they have," said one high-ranking team official. "They need every pick. They have flexibility within the cap to get it done."
The Raiders are slated to have massive cap room this offseason, so fitting Darnold into their financial situation won't be a problem. That's not the issue.
The question is whether or not Las Vegas wants to sink potentially well over $100 million into Darnold, who has had one good season since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2018.
Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 102.5 with the Minnesota Vikings this season, notching Pro Bowl honors in the process.
However, prior to 2024, Darnold had never thrown for 20 touchdowns in a single season across six years between the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. In fact, he had amassed a grand total of 63 touchdowns and 56 picks. Not exactly a great ratio.
The Raiders may be better served doing whatever they can to trade up for a quarterback this spring, or potentially signing a bridge option and selecting a signal-caller that isn't Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April.
