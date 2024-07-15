REPORT: Raiders' Offseason Signing Considered a 'Bust'
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a new direction in just about every phase of their game this season under head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders made key additions in the offseason, through free agency and the draft, and bolstered both sides of the ball.
One notable signing was quarterback Gardner Minshew II, a journeyman who had stints with Jacksonville, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis. Minshew was brought in to compete for the starting job with Aidan O'Connell, who finished out last season at the starter.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon included Minshew on his list predicting every NFL team's biggest bust of the NFL season.
"On one hand, it's fair to acknowledge that Gardner Minshew II is probably a caretaker option at best," Kenyon wrote. "Maybe the Raiders think Aidan O'Connell can be a long-term answer, but the more likely scenario is Las Vegas targets a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft."
Perhaps Minshew is being sold a little short here. He has been a capable starter whenever he has been thrust into the role, and the word "thrust" is key. Minshew came into the league with minimal expectations but found a way to throw 59 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in 49 games. Those numbers are comparable to the latest $50 million quarterback, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has 50 games under his belt and 58 touchdowns to 39 interceptions.
Lawrence is the better quarterback, yes, but Minshew deserves some respect. Last season, he stepped up for the Colts and went 7-6, and they were one game away from clinching a playoff spot.
Minshew could very well lose the battle to O'Connell, who is the favorite and the starter heading into training camp. Even then, would his signing be a bust? The organization has praised Minshew's presence, and he has given that praise right back. Minshew has been competing his entire life, and he elevates the quarterback room nonetheless.
"We're having a ton of fun right now, being very competitive, and I think that's only going to make our team better," Minshew told reporters at OTAs. "I think as any real competitor you don't want them to be worse you want yourself to be better."
His mentality and intangibles will benefit the team as a backup, regardless. And if he steps in, he will have an offense built to help him succeed. If everything goes south for him and O'Connell, the Raiders can always take a quarterback in 2025.
But it is too early to predict Minshew's signing as a dud.
