Raider QB Gardner Minshew's Mastery of One Key Trait Is Immensely Valuable
Gardner Minshew was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason to compete for the starting quarterback job. Aidan O'Connell, who is still QB1, has received most of the spotlight, earning praise from quarterbacks coach Rick Scangarello to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Minshew, who has been in the league since 2019, has competed everywhere he has gone. He has been able to earn multiple teams' trust as the starter whenever it was needed -- look to his first two seasons in Jacksonville, the two-year stint with Philadelphia, and his time with the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Key to Minshew's career, and to NFL survival in the general sense, is understanding the art of competing. Minshew has exhibited that talent this offseason in the quarterback competition, leading to results that can only help the team as a whole.
"It's been great ... I think we've both put together a good camp so far, man, been pushing each other, but also just enjoying, like, each other," Minshew told reporters at OTAs on Tuesday. "Enjoying our [quarterbacks] room, man. We got an awesome room. Not just only with Aidan, but with Anthony [Brown] and Carter [Bradley], we're having a ton of fun right now, being very competitive, and I think that's only going to make our team better ... I think as any real competitor you don't want them to be worse you want yourself to be better.
"So, the better he is, if I'm beating him out that means I'm raising it that much more. So that's kind of how I always viewed it, like, if he's pushing me and he's completing every pass, I gotta figure out a way to do better. So I think that's the only way to really ever improve."
Minshew's remarks are only an example of the larger Raider culture at play under head coach Antonio Pierce. From offseason signings to the draft to the atmosphere at OTAs -- there has been a sense of unity and excitement not lost on those who have paid attention to the Raiders.
Minshew said he felt it as soon as he "walked in the building."
"You could just feel it, from defense, offense, coaches, everybody feels like they're pulling in the same direction and wants to get this thing going in the right way," Minshew said. "I think if everybody's on the same page, we will be able to get it done."
