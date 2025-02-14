REPORT: Raiders Receive Poor Tackling Ranking
The Las Vegas Raiders know they must be better defensively in 2025.
Simple numbers show the Raiders were not great on that side of the ball last season. They finished 26th in scoring defense, allowing 25.5 points per game.
However, advanced numbers also show the Raiders’ defensive shortcomings. They finished 18th in defensive EPA, a stat that shows how many points they were expected to allow per play.
One area the Raiders struggled in especially badly was their tackling. According to the Next Gen Stats Analytics Team, Las Vegas finished as the sixth-worst tackling team in the NFL.
On the Raiders’ tackling struggles, they say:
“After boasting a top 10 defense in the back half of the 2023 season under then-interim HC Antonio Pierce, the Raiders regressed in his first and only season as the team's head coach, primarily due to tackling woes. The Silver and Black finished 2024 ranked in the bottom 10 in tackle efficiency, first tackle opportunity conversion rate, and yards allowed after missed tackles. One bright spot was team tackling leader Robert Spillane, the lone Raider to record a missed tackle rate under 10 percent; unfortunately for Las Vegas, he is due to hit free agency in March.”
Tackling is a fundamental part of football, so the Raiders' performance in that department is unacceptable.
Patrick Graham is back as the defensive coordinator, and he will likely emphasize better tackling heading into 2025 when players put the pads back on.
With how bad the rest of the team was at tackling, the Raiders may strongly consider giving Robert Spillane a major contract extension. He kept the team afloat on that side of the ball, and it could be much worse if he goes elsewhere this offseason.
If the Raiders want to add players who do not miss tackles, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell makes a lot of sense. According to Pro Football Focus, he missed less than six percent of his tackles in 2024.
The Raiders’ defense was not terrible in 2024, but there were plenty of areas Graham should look to improve heading into next season.
One, of course, is tackling, the most important thing a defense must do.
