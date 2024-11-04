REPORT: Raiders Shot Down Superstar Trade With Top NFC Team
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-7 with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and while that means they could be talked into moving some pieces before the NFL trade deadline, some players are simply untouchable.
Maxx Crosby is one of those names.
Not surprisingly, the Raiders are receiving trade interest in Crosby, and the Detroit Lions reportedly called to see if they could pry the star defensive end away from Sin City, via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.
It apparently didn't take long for Las Vegas to tell the Lions that Crosby wasn't available, so it doesn't even seem like the Raiders entertained the idea.
That Detroit has expressed interest in Crosby is not a surprise given that the team lost top defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg.
Las Vegas actually should be willing to trade some players before Tuesday, although the Raiders surprisingly seem to be trending toward standing pat.
While it would be a mistake for Las Vegas not to explore trades for other pieces, one can certainly understand why the team would be hesitant to send Crosby packing.
The 27-year-old is under contract through 2026 and is, quite easily, the Raiders' best player. He has already logged 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks in eight games this season, and last year, he racked up 90 tackles and 14.5 sacks en route to his third straight Pro Bowl appearance.
There is nothing wrong with Las Vegas listening to inquiries. After all, almost no one in the NFL should be entirely untouchable. However, it would take a godfather offer for any team to secure Crosby in a trade.
Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders and was originally selected by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He has already posted three double-digit sack campaigns and appears to be well on his way to a fourth.
Perhaps Las Vegas will field offers for Crosby more seriously in the offseason, but for now, the Raiders don't have to be in any sort of rush to trade him.
We'll see what else—if anything—Las Vegas decides to do prior to the deadline.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.