REPORT: Raiders to Finally Get Their QB of the Future

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been a point of contention for the team for the past two seasons, but some would argue it has been an issue for longer. The lack of quality play from the quarterback position has cost the Raiders multiple wins over the last two seasons and a shot at the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
Las Vegas has tried to find their next quarterback via free agency, with no luck.
The Raiders started the last two seasons with veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew, who were fringe starters at best.
Both quarterbacks were failed experiments that effectively cost the Raiders two seasons. However, with new leadership now in place, the Raiders appear primed to finally address the position.
Two offseasons ago, the Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on quarterback Aidan O'Connell. He undoubtedly has a lot of room to grow, but he did not have a legitimate chance to grow into his own this season, as the Raiders spent too long into the season hoping Minshew would figure things out.
O'Connell has shown signs of potentially becoming a good quarterback in the NFL someday, in the right situation. However, few would argue O'Connell is irreplaceable or good enough that the Raiders should pass on an opportunity to add to the quarterback room.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network predicts the Raiders will do that in the upcoming NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. Dajani also believes the Raiders will get the quarterback they coveted all along without having to trade up, which would be massive for the Silver and Black.
"The marriage of Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders feels too good to be true," Infante said. "If the [Tennessee] Titans pass on a quarterback at No. 1, though, there's a chance Las Vegas could select its quarterback of the future without having to mortgage the future," Infante said. "Sanders is an accurate passer who stays tough in the pocket and delivers his throws with a sense of touch down the field. Having a head coach like Pete Carroll and a superstar target like Brock Bowers would help the Colorado star mask his shortcomings and emphasize his strengths."
