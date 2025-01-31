BREAKING: Raiders Add Newest Member of Front Office
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make front-office moves this offseason to return the organization to prominence. After a 4-13 season, the new-look Raiders' front office continues to make changes.
The Raiders recently announced John Spytek as their new general manager and Pete Carroll as their new head coach, respectively.
Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady valued Spytek and Carroll's experience in their respective fields, bringing them in to guide a Raiders roster and franchise that has not had much success lately.
Sptyek has a history of playing a role in constructing multiple playoff teams, including a Super Bowl-winning one. Spytek and Brady's relationship spans two decades, including winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carroll's history speaks for itself. He has won a championship in the two highest levels of football and has decades of experience both collegiately and professionally.
Carroll has accomplished all there is to accomplish in football, but turning around one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League would be an accomplishment like no other.
As Carroll begins the journey of helping the Raiders rebuild their roster, coaching staff, and credibility, he has already begun filling out his coaching staff and will continue to do so over the next few weeks as free agency and the NFL Draft approaches.
However, the Raiders have made a front-office move that is undoubtedly tied to Carroll, which should help with the veteran coach's transition. According to Albert Breer, the Raiders have hired Matt Capurro, one of Carroll's former cohorts and a former Raiders employee.
According to Breer, "Seahawks VP of coaching operations Matt Capurro is leaving the team after 15 years to reunite with Pete Carroll and rejoin the Raiders. Was with Carroll at USC in 2009 and in Seattle from '10-23, and worked for Al Davis in Oakland from '04-08."
Capurro's experience and unique ties to Carroll and the Raiders organization make him a quality hire for the Raiders' front office. The Raiders want to change the narrative surrounding them. It appears they understand the change has to be internal first, and then the results will show on the field.
