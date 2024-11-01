REPORT: Raiders to Potentially Deal Star WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders have already traded wide receiver Davante Adams, so it stands to reason they may deal more pieces before the NFL deadline.
Could Jakobi Meyers be on the move next?
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network has concocted a trade idea that would send Meyers to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
“Jakobi Meyers should be on Pittsburgh’s radar heading into the deadline,” Robinson wrote. “The Las Vegas Raiders wideout’s prowess in the short and intermediate ranges of the field could be a perfect complement for Pickens’ downfield ability. Meyers has lined up in the slot on roughly 40% of his snaps this season but can also play on the perimeter.”
There is no doubt that Meyers—one of the more underrated receivers in football—would represent a terrific pickup for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh has been in dire need of a No. 2 wide receiver behind George Pickens. The Steelers were in the running for Brandon Aiyuk before the San Francisco 49ers extended him, and they have been pegged as a trade destination for numerous other pass-catchers.
Meyers isn’t exactly elite, but he has been remarkably consistent over the years.
From 2021 through 2023, he registered over 800 yards each season, and in six games this year, he has logged 31 catches for 325 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He missed a couple of contests before returning against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, went undrafted but landed with the New England Patriots in 2019.
Meyers spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots, with his best season coming in 2021 when he hauled in 83 receptions for 866 yards and a pair of scores.
He signed with the Raiders in March 2023 and enjoyed a very productive debut campaign with the club, catching 71 passes for 807 yards while reaching the end zone eight times.
Meyers only has one more year remaining on his deal, so if Las Vegas is attempting to go the rebuild route, it would make sense to trade him now when his value is at its peak.
Should the Raiders place Meyers on the block before Nov. 5, the Steelers would certainly not be the only team inquiring about his services.
