REPORT: Raiders Will Enter Next Season with Many Unknowns
The Las Vegas Raiders' double-digit loss to the Los Angeles Chargers capped off what was a disappointing season for a team that had high hopes last offseason. The Raiders rarely saw the ball bounce their direction this season, but at least they got valuable playing time for many of their younger players.
They also have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which ensure they have a chance at one of the top players entering the league next season. What the Raiders will do with the pick is anyone's guess, as they undoubtedly need a quarterback but also have holes at many other positions.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has shown he is willing to go best player available, and the two best quarterbacks in the draft might not be the best players available.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Chargers on Sunday, explaining that the Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell displayed his strengths and weaknesses in Sunday's loss. O'Connell's performance over the final three games of the season gave the Raiders something to think about this offseason.
"There are a lot of unknowns heading into this Raiders offseason, with quarterback high on the list," Edholm said. "Aidan O’Connell likely has the best chance of the Raiders’ three quarterbacks on the roster to have a shot to compete for the starting job -- regardless of what the coaching staff looks like next season. If Sunday was a pre-audition for 2025, AOC had an up-and-down day overall against a good Chargers defense that was playing its starters in Week 18. Early on, he found some rhythm, including a nice TD pass to Jakobi Meyers, but O’Connell’s biggest mistake was the pick before the half. It stunted all the Raiders’ early momentum and shifted control to the Chargers. He navigated pressure well and took no sacks into the fourth quarter, but O’Connell left briefly after a hard hit.
"The problem was not being able to get the ball into Brock Bowers’ hands until the third quarter, as well as a non-existent run game. O’Connell finally hit Bowers on a 21-yard pass, a nice throw stepping up amid pressure, and hit him on a garbage-time TD, but the turnover was the lasting memory of the outing. After an injury plagued, inconsistent season (that certainly wasn’t all his fault), O’Connell certainly will have competition if he’s back."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE