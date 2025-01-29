REPORT: Shocking Prediction for Raiders' AFC West Rivals
The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the AFC West teams have watched helplessly as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the division and taken over the league.
The Chiefs have won the division for the last nine consecutive seasons and are set to play in their third Super Bowl in as many years. They aim to become the first team in National Football League history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
While the Chiefs have essentially been unstoppable within the division, they will eventually have to come back down to earth.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network discusses potential free agency scenarios for veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Rolfe believes the Chiefs must figure out what to do with Kelce, and only a few cut-and-dry options are available.
"Travis Kelce is a legitimate cut candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs for a couple of reasons, the first being that he may just retire, which essentially means he will cut himself," Rolfe said.
"The second reason is that, despite his playoff performances, Kelce has been a fading force this season. His yards per reception had been above 12 for nine straight years entering 2023. Last year, that dropped to 10.6, and in 2024, it fell to 8.5. The eight touchdowns he scored over the last two seasons combined would have been considered a bad year between 2017 and 2022."
Rolfe noted how much Kelce is set to make next season, even though he is clearly on the back end of his career. Rolfe feels it does not make sense to pay Kelce what he will be paid.
Rolfe also believes the Chiefs will come to the same conclusion.
"Kelce can clearly still be a role player for the Chiefs, but a role player costing $19.8 million is crazy, no matter how great they have been for your franchise in their career," Rolfe said. "Any cut for Kelce could be procedural, where he is nominally cut and then re-signed at a more cap-friendly deal. Equally, they could just throw four void years on and move upward of $12.5 million into the future as a thank-you to the veteran."
