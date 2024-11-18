REPORT: Takeaways from the Raiders' Week 11 Loss to Miami
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday. It was a 34-19 loss that was closer than the final score lets on, as the Raiders offense arguably looked better than it had all season.
Christian Gonzales of NFL.com agreed, noting how much smoother the Raiders' offense ran in its first game under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The Raiders offense finally looked competent, even in a loss.
“In the first game since firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Las Vegas’ offense flowed much better under interim OC Scott Turner,” Gonzales said.
“Quarterback Gardner Minshew led the team to two scoring drives to begin the game, and Turner’s offense involved six different players getting a chance to rush the ball in the first half.”
Raiders’ rookie tight end continued to prove Las Vegas’ front office for drafting him over an offensive lineman in the first round. Bowers continues to be the primary receiving option for the Raiders after another impressive performance.
“Rookie tight end Brock Bowers chipped in his best outing as a pro so far with a career-high 126 receiving yards on 13 catches and had a touchdown,” Gonzales said. “Bowers also saw a career-high 16 targets. Turner’s offense involved Bowers heavily, and the rookie did what he could, but Las Vegas’ running game couldn’t get going.”
Although the Raiders’ offense improved, they still struggled to run the ball. Las Vegas rushed for 60 yards against the Dolphins, leading to another game in which the Raiders lost the time-of-possession battle.
“The running game still struggled, though, as running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White were each held to under 20 rushing yards, and both got banged up with injuries. Las Vegas has some positives to take away from Sunday’s game, but the Raiders could be without their top two RBs in Week 12 as the club seeks its first win since Sept. 29."
Gonzales also noted that according to NFL Research, “Raiders TE Brock Bowers (706) has passed Kyle Pitts for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history among tight ends in their first 10 games of their rookie season. Bowers is now only behind Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka (869).”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.