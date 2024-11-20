REPORT: The Raiders Have a Silver (and Black) Lining
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their matchup with the Denver Broncos who are riding high after a win of their own on Sunday. This weekend's matchup is the second time this season the teams have met up this season, as the Raiders hope to avoid the season sweep.
The Raiders are coming off their sixth straight loss. It was a game where they looked like an improved team but still were unable to leave victorious.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team recently released his ranking of every team in the National Football League and Mosher was not a believer in the Raiders. When explaining why he ranked the Raiders as the last team in the league, all Mosher could muster up was how solid rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been for the Silver and Black this season.
"Let’s be positive about the Las Vegas Raiders for once," Mosher said. "Brock Bowers looks like a superstar after another massive performance on Sunday. He is second in the NFL in receptions (70), behind only Ja’Marr Chase, who has played one more game than Bowers.
"He has a chance to put together the best rookie season ever by a tight end, and he just seems to be getting better every week."
While the Raiders may or may not be the worst team in the league, it must be noted that as bad as six straight losses are, the more losses, the better. A losing season is no fun for anyone involved, but the Raiders' disappointing season will at least ensure they are not on the outside looking in on a top quarterback in the upcoming draft, like last season.
Losing this season may not be what most people in and around the organization had in mind when the season started a few months ago. However, this season could be a blessing in disguise for the Silver and Black on the road to rebuilding the team and the organization.
The Raiders are one of the most storied organizations in all of sports. They are a few more losses and a correct draft pick away from being in playoff contention over the next season or two.
